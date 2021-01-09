Biden is pleased that Trump will not attend presidential inauguration

US President-elect Joe Biden said Friday that it’s good incumbent President Donald Trump will skip the inauguration ceremony later this month, CNBC reported.

Trump said earlier Friday on Twitter that he would not attend the event on January 20.

“I was told on the way over here that he indicated he wasn’t going to show up at the inauguration: One of the few things he and I have ever agreed on,” Biden said of Trump. “It’s a good thing, him not showing up.”

“He’s [Trump] exceeded even my worst notions about him,” the president-elect said. “He is one of the most incompetent presidents in the history of the United States of America.”

Biden added, however, that he would welcome Vice President Mike Pence at the inauguration.

“I think it’s important that as much as we can stick to what have been the historic precedents and circumstances of how an administration changes should be maintained” Biden said. “So if Mike—the vice president is welcome to come. I’d be honored to have him there and to move forward in the transition.”

Earlier in the day, Pence spokesman Devin O’Malley said the vice president and second lady Karen Pence had not decided whether they will attend.