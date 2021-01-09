US House of Representatives expected to introduce Trump impeachment articles on January 11

The US House of Representatives is planning to introduce articles of impeachment against incumbent President Donald Trump as early as January 11, several sources familiar with the Democrats' plans told Axios, the latter reported.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Friday night that if Trump doesn't immediately resign: "I have instructed the Rules Committee to be prepared to move forward with Congressman Jamie Raskin’s 25th Amendment legislation and a motion for impeachment."
No US president has ever been impeached twice, but Trump is now facing that very real prospect with just 12 days left in his term.
If Trump is impeached by the House and convicted by the Senate, he could be barred from running for the presidency again in 2024.
Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) have been expressing increasing worry about the perceived threat they say Trump poses in his remaining days as president.
In a draft of the articles of impeachment expected to be introduced on Monday includes one article: “incitement of insurrection.”
House Republican Party Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a Friday statement that, "Impeaching the President with just 12 days left in his term will only divide our country more."