Armenia woman celebrates her 100th birthday

The telephone of Hranush Vardevanyan, a resident of Akori village in Lori Province of Armenia, keeps ringing today. Today she turns 100 and receives calls from everywhere; her neighbors and relatives also are coming to congratulate her, Ankyun reported.
This 100-year-old grandma is as healthy and active as a young person. According to the village registry, Vardevanyan turned 100 last year, but she assures that 2021 is the year of her 100th birthday.
Grandma Hranush is happy with her life, which was accompanied by love and warmth, but she misses her husband, Mukuch.
Vardevanyan has 8 children, 20 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and she has already seen 5 great-great-grandchildren. The 100-year-old woman is proud of her good health. "I would advise [people] to sleep well, get up well, the table be set, sit down, eat, drink, get up," she said.
One-hundred-year-old Hranush Vardevanyan is content and happy, and she wants to live a long time—at least 14 more years.