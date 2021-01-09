379 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Saturday morning, 379 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 161,794 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Also, 14 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 2,922 cases.
Four more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 700 now.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 932, the total respective number so far is 148,893, and the number of people currently being treated is 9,279—which is a drop by 571 in one day.
And 2,123 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 606,809 such tests have been performed to date.