FM: Turkey working to open new chapters in relations with EU

Turkey is working to open new chapters in its relations with the EU, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Anadolu news agency reported.
"In 2020, due to our [Turkey’s] problems with some [EU] member states, there were occasional tensions in relations with the EU, which we would not want," Cavusoglu told a joint news conference in Madrid with Arancha Gonzalez Laya the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation. "However, thanks to the approach of Spain and some other countries, dialogue was chosen instead of tension, and the last summit paved the way for that."
Cavusoglu added that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will hold a videoconference on Saturday.