TikTok agrees to appoint Turkish official representative
TikTok agrees to appoint Turkish official representative
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Innovations

Chinese video-sharing app TikTok has agreed to appoint an official representative in Turkey, Anadolu reported.

According to Omer Fatih Sayan, deputy minister of transport and infrastructure, they hope that other social networks will also report on their representatives and fulfill their obligations.

Last year, Turkey imposed a fine of 40 million Turkish lira ($ 5.43 million) on several social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, for failing to comply with the new social media law. The law requires social platforms to appoint local representatives in Turkey.

VKontakte, YouTube, and TikTok have decided to appoint local representatives in the country.

According to the new law, social media companies must respond to requests from the Turkish government in Turkish regarding personal data and privacy rights within 48 hours. Platforms are also required to publish semi-annual reports on the number of responses to such requests.

Social networks that fail to comply with court orders to remove illegal content are subject to penalties in accordance with the law. Besides, it also requires social media to take action to host Turkish users' data in Turkey.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
