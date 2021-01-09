Writers' Union of Armenia demands PM Pashinyan's resignation

Ahead of the New Year, the Writers' Union of Armenia had issued a statement demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his government.
"We must record with regret that we are closing the year 2020 in a very alarming situation for our people and the Homeland.
We, however, believe that everything is not lost yet, there are still legal, diplomatic levers, international formats and platforms in which we can and should fight—with the involvement of most serious, experienced professional forces and resources—to find pro-Armenian solutions and make decisions.
But the current government can no longer do that.
This is why (…) we expect the resignation of the incumbent RA [Republic of Armenia] Prime Minister and government and the formation of a transitional government of national accord,” statement notes in particular.