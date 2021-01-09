Hraparak.am: Armenia PM Pashinyan urgently summons army general staff chief, defense minister

Hraparak.am of Armenia writes: This morning [PM] Nikol Pashinyan has the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Onik Gasparyan, and the Minister of Defense [Vagharshak Harutyunyan].

Our reporter saw their cars near the government summerhouse at Proshyan [Street in Yerevan].

The summoning may be due to the January 11 visit to Moscow, where Pashinyan will meet—with the participation of [Russian President] Vladimir Putin—with [Azerbaijan President] Ilham Aliyev.

But the fact of summoning to the summerhouses with such haste may also be due to Vazgen Manukyan's [the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement’s candidate for Prime Minister] letter published last night, in which he had addressed the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Aivazian, the director of the NSC [National Security Service] Armen Abazyan, and the Chief of GS [General Staff] of the Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan. In the letter, Manukyan had expressed concern over the "extremely dangerous situation, the broken security system" in the country, and the ongoing concessions and losses "due to the dubious and anti-state decisions of the defeated Prime Minister." And due to the Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting scheduled for January 11, he had reminded [to the aforesaid officials] that they "ex officio bear accountability for all the decisions made, to be made, and are obliged to present the reality to the public and prevent the adoption of anti-state decisions by protecting the interests of the state and the people," So, on January 9, today, he had demanded a meeting with the representatives of the Homeland Salvation Movement.

Perhaps Nikol Pashinyan summoned them to prevent such a meeting and keep the situation under his control.