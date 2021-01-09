Missing soldiers’ parents spend night outside Etchmiadzin military unit

The parents of the missing servicemen from the military unit of Vagharshapat (Etchmiadzin), Armenia, have spent the night in front of this military unit—and in tents. Anahit Adoyan, the mother of missing soldier Vardan Adoyan, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
"No one in charge has approached us during this time. We will stay [here] until our children are returned to us," she said, adding that at the moment there are about 20-30 parents outside this military unit.
The parents of these missing servicemen have been on a sit-in outside the Etchmiadzin military unit for three days now, saying that they have not had any information about their missing soldier sons for 82 days already. According to these parents, 40 of the servicemen from their sons’ group are 40 missing.