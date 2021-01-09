Bright Armenia Party leader: We met with United Homeland faction MPs of Artsakh National Assembly (PHOTOS)

Today in Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], we met with the MPs of the United Homeland faction of the Artsakh National Assembly. Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia Party and head of its parliamentary faction, on Saturday stated this on Facebook.
"The agenda of the meeting: humanitarian issues and requiring an immediate solution facing the Armenians of Artsakh in the post-war period, as well as issues related to the intensification of inter-parliamentary cooperation," Marukyan added.