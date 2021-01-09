Qatar and Saudi Arabia reopen land border

Qatar and Saudi Arabia have reopened the land border, AFP reported, citing Qatari sources.
Saudi Arabia closed its side of Qatar's only land border in June 2017 as part of a boycott of Doha that the Saudis, Bahrain, UAE, and Egypt have accused of supporting terrorism.
On January 4, Kuwait's FM Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah announced that an agreement had been reached on the opening of airspace, as well as land and sea borders between Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
Qatar has announced strict COVID-19 control measures for arrivals from the Saudi side, which will require travelers to present a negative test result, undergo a new test at the border, and quarantine at a government-approved hotel for one week.