France loses over $ 60 billion in year amid COVID-19 pandemic

The French tourism industry lost 61 billion euros in revenue in 2020 compared to the previous year amid the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the tourism industry.
The COVID-19 pandemic slashed tourism revenues in France by 41% last year, to 89 billion euros. This is € 61 billion in lost profits for the sector, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Minister of State for Tourism told France 2.
According to Atout France, revenues from domestic tourism decreased by 29 billion euros (-48%) and - by 32 billion euros from foreign tourism (-52%), RFI reported.
The summer opening of the borders made it possible to smooth over the situation as mainly tourists from neighboring European countries visited the country.
France is the most visited country in the world - in 2019 it was visited by 90.2 million tourists.