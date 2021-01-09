News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
January 09
USD
522.79
EUR
639.74
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
January 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.79
EUR
639.74
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
France loses over $ 60 billion in year amid COVID-19 pandemic
France loses over $ 60 billion in year amid COVID-19 pandemic
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The French tourism industry lost 61 billion euros in revenue in 2020 compared to the previous year amid the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the tourism industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic slashed tourism revenues in France by 41% last year, to 89 billion euros. This is € 61 billion in lost profits for the sector, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Minister of State for Tourism told France 2.

According to Atout France, revenues from domestic tourism decreased by 29 billion euros (-48%) and - by 32 billion euros from foreign tourism (-52%), RFI reported.

The summer opening of the borders made it possible to smooth over the situation as mainly tourists from neighboring European countries visited the country.

France is the most visited country in the world - in 2019 it was visited by 90.2 million tourists.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Putin says when Russia will open its borders
According to him, air transport...
 UAE starts issuing tourist visas to Israeli citizens
This is a step within bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Israel...
 Armenia to set up information-tourist center on specially protected nature areas
The Ministry of Environment informed…
 Armenia Government introduces monthly grant program for travel agencies and related sectors (VIDEO)
The particular organization must have been established before...
 UAE tightens requirements for issuance of visas to Armenia citizens
The United Arab Emirates has tightened requirements for...
 Thailand considering establishing special tourist visa for foreigners
According to him, the initial visa is issued for...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos