Repairing of houses damaged by recent war in Artsakh continues consistent with waiting lists (PHOTOS)

After the recent war, repair, reconstruction, damage recovery, and dismantling works continue throughout Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Artsakh Information Center informed about this on Facebook, citing the Ministry of Urban Development.
"Restoration, construction work on a total of about 453 residential facilities damaged by the war has begun in Artsakh, of which more than 250 have been completed.
The restoration of the houses damaged as a result of the [recent] war continues consistent with the waiting lists; the priority is given to the families of the fallen and the missing.
Other housing projects in [the capital] Stepanakert and the regions are also being developed. The funding has already been approved, which will be carried out by the Hayastan All Armenian Fund,” Artsakh Information Center added in particular.
On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities—which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan.