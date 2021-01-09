China's authorities ban 18 mln residents from leaving homes amid COVID-19 pandemic

All residents of the Chinese cities of Shijiazhuang and Xingtai have been ordered not to leave their homes in the coming week amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Xinhua reported.
Over the past week, the province has recorded 127 COVID-19 cases.
One of the districts in Shijiazhuang was recognized as an area with high epidemiological risk.
To block the spread of COVID-19, the authorities in Shijiazhuang on January 9 closed public transport - buses, taxis, and subways.
Besides, the authorities have tightened control measures at Shijiazhuang railway stations - passengers are prohibited from entering the station and boarding trains.
Citywide COVID-19 testing was completed in Shijiazhuang on Friday, January 8, and is scheduled to be completed on January 9.
On Saturday, January 9, the Chinese health ministry announced that the COVID-19 vaccination will be free for all Chinese residents.