YEREVAN. – With the values we put into circulation on our air, we are “killing” our society and gaining masses. Historian Hayk Demoyan stated this at Saturday’s assembly of intellectuals of Armenia, adding that what happened in the country 2.5 years ago was the result of those actions.

"After [the] November 9 [trilateral statement on ceasefire in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)], we will have [the expected] January 11 [meeting in Russia between the Armenian PM and the Azerbaijani president], and I do not expect anything positive. But we [Armenians] need to look in a broader context at where our statehood is going. What we have, I still described back in 2017 as an 'elite crisis.' We did not make enough efforts to create a statehood. Our potential was seen during the [recent Artsakh war] war: only $180 million, in the case when not only Artsakh but also Armenia was in danger. The defeat [of ours in this war] was the result of our adopting wrong values, going in the wrong direction.

Where will we move towards now? Will we create new elites? Adopt another value system? We can not leave our children in the psychology of a loser," Demoyan added.

According to him, today Armenia is in a deep crisis from which it is necessary to find a way out. "Those ways out exist. We could have had a bigger disaster and more losses; this gives me some relief, but it must depend on us. We must not allow our fate to be decided in a completely different place, on other papers. That potential must be shown, whereas that is not measured in dollars, but in actions,” Hayk Demoyan concluded.