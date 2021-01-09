Merkel says coming weeks of winter will be the worst ever during pandemic

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is sure that the rate of COVID-19 vaccination will only grow, DW reported.

According to her first podcast in 2021, several hundred thousand people have already been vaccinated, and there are more and more of them from day by day.

She noted that there will be enough vaccines in Germany to vaccinate everyone.

In a podcast on Saturday, Merkel advocated a common European strategy for the procurement and distribution of vaccines.

According to the chancellor, the coming weeks of winter will be the most difficult during the entire pandemic. She highlighted the importance of observing the lockdown regime, up to at least January 31.

To ensure massive immunity to a particular infectious disease, it is necessary to vaccinate at least 60 percent of the country's population. According to EU quotas, Germany has already received 1.3 million doses of coronavirus vaccine. But so far only 476,959 people have been vaccinated.