Armenia composer: Government must be changed in constitutional way

YEREVAN. – The concept of "democracy" was exploited at us; and if we analyze, it does not look like democracy, but ochlocracy—that is, mob rule—at us. Composer Martin Vardazaryan stated this at Saturday’s assembly of intellectuals of Armenia.
"And the mob is easier to manage, the result of which we saw—gullibility, and we had what we have today.
I cannot talk about economics because I am not an economist, I cannot talk about politics because I do not have deep knowledge of political science. I cannot talk about medicine, but imagine a situation where I was greatly honored tomorrow and offered the position of chief surgeon. Will any of you agree to come to me so that I conduct surgery? I am convinced that no one will come," Vardazaryan added.
He reflected also on the political situation in Armenia, noting that the government must be changed definitely in a constitutional way.