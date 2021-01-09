Opposition PM candidate speaks on meeting with FM

Opposition PM candidate Vazgen Manukyan has spoken about meeting with the Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian.
Representatives of the Homeland Salvation Movement Vazgen Manukyan, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, and Artur Vanetsyan were meeting Saturday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Aivazian.
"We expressed our concern to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and heard some clarifications on this matter. As for the details, I would like to note that we still have to meet with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces. We will summarize and publish everything after all the meetings," he noted.
According to him, they have received answers to the questions. "Some of the answers were satisfactory and some were incomplete. We will talk about this in more detail after the next meeting," he noted.