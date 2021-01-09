News
Saturday
January 09
At least 4 people killed amid snow blizzard in Spain
At least 4 people killed amid snow blizzard in Spain
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least four people have been killed amid snow blizzard in Spain, AP reported.

The bodies of a man and a woman were found by the ambulance service of the Andalusian region after their car was washed away by a river near the city of Fuengirola. The interior ministry reported a 54-year-old man was also found dead in Madrid under a snowdrift. And a homeless man died of hypothermia in the northern city of Zaragoza.

By 7 a.m. on Saturday, the national weather agency AEMET recorded the highest daily snow blizzard in the Spanish capital since 1971.
