Armenia ex-envoy says opposition PM candidate is the last hope of current government

Armenia ex-envoy to the Vatican Mikael Minasyan said the opposition PM candidate Vazgen Manukyan is the last hope of the Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and his associates.
During his podcast, Minasyan noted that 'when people talk about politics, they talk about apolitical decisions.'
"Armenia is an absolutely apolitical country," he added.
According to him, Vazgen Manukyan is trying to act with political methods against the mad dog Pashinyan.
"Vazgen Manukyan is essentially a statesman and a political person, his brain does not fit the apolitical methods of struggle," Minasyan added. "In Armenia, it is impossible to fight with political methods in an environment where there is no politics."
Ex-envoy added that Nikol Pashinyan has never been a politician, but 'a blackmailer.'