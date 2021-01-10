Catholicos of Great House of Cilicia: The territorial integrity of Armenia is an unconditional all-Armenian commitment

The territorial integrity of Armenia as well as the lasting and inviolable preservation of its statehood is an unconditional all-Armenian commitment, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I said in a statement.
The statement runs as follows:
As we have noticed recently, the truce announcement which was called to stop the war unleashed by Azeri-Turkish army against Artsakh, contains such indefinite and ambiguous clauses that can endanger the security, independence and territorial integrity of Armenia. The dangerous items of the truce have to be clarified at the request of Armenian and with the support of Russia. The territorial integrity of Armenia as well as the lasting and inviolable preservation of its statehood is an unconditional all-Armenian commitment. At the crucial moments of its centuries-old history our people have always and selflessly said its “no” to the dangers threatening our nation and our Motherland.
We are not aware of the details of the Putin-Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting to be held on January 11 in Moscow. It is our demand, and we believe also the demand of our people, that Yerevan by its signature under any agreement did not place in jeopardy the sovereignty, statehood and territorial integrity of Armenia.