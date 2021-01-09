Armenia ex-envoy: 1.5 years ago Armenian PM shared with Artsakh President his opinion about Karabakh's fate

One and a half years ago Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan shared with Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan his opinion about the Karabakh's fate, former Armenian Ambassador to the Vatican Mikael Minasyan tod during a Facebook live broadcast.
"Over the past year, Arayik Harutyunyan and Kamo Aghajanyan [Artsakh ex-national security chief] have sold all businesses that belonged to them or to people associated with them in Jabrail, Fizuli, and, most importantly, in Hadrut," Minasyan noted.
"Arayik Harutyunyan will lose everything, he no longer has a future, there will be no business either because people will burn him, as well as the business of those who exchanged money for their homeland," ex-envoy added.