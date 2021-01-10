Putin, Macron discuss upcoming trilateral meeting of Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

Civil disobedience actions being held near Armenian PM Pashinyan's residency

Putin to discuss implementation of Karabakh statement with Pashinyan, Aliyev

Pashinyan to visit Russia: Meeting with Putin and Aliyev is scheduled

Iran to hold military drills in southern parts of country

Mike Pence to attend Joe Biden's inauguration

US lifts restrictions on official contacts with Taiwan

New Zealand central bank reports cyberattack on one of its data systems

Apple, Amazon suspend access to Parler

337 COVID-19 new cases in Armenia

Canada reports COVID-19 new strain case

CNN: Mike Pence does not rule out 25th Amendment

French military aircraft flies over Central African Republic

Armenia ex-envoy: 1.5 years ago Armenian PM shared with Artsakh President his opinion about Karabakh's fate

Apple threatens to remove Parler social network from App Store

Man, wanted by Germany, detained at Yerevan international airport

China's authorities ban 18 mln residents from leaving homes amid COVID-19 pandemic

At least 4 people killed amid snow blizzard in Spain

Armenia ex-envoy says opposition PM candidate is the last hope of current government

France loses over $ 60 billion in year amid COVID-19 pandemic

UK Queen gets COVID-19 vaccination

Qatar and Saudi Arabia reopen land border

Opposition PM candidate speaks on meeting with FM

Merkel says coming weeks of winter will be the worst ever during pandemic

Greek parliament introduces bill to expand country's territorial waters by 12 miles

Armenia composer: Government must be changed in constitutional way

Armenian opposition members hold briefing after meeting with FM

China introduces new rules to counter unfounded foreign laws

Armenia historian: All this was consequence of our actions which I called "elite crisis" in 2017

Armenia opposition movement representatives meeting with FM

Iran to expel IAEA inspectors on February 21 if sanctions not lifted by then

TikTok agrees to appoint Turkish official representative

Armenia intellectuals holding urgent meeting

Armenia, Azerbaijan security chiefs meet

Bright Armenia Party leader: We met with United Homeland faction MPs of Artsakh National Assembly (PHOTOS)

Google removes Parler which is popular with Trump supporters

Indonesia airliner is believed to have crashed into ocean shortly after takeoff

Cases of more than 50 people involved in attack on the Capitol enter US courts

Armenia MFA: We strongly condemn Azerbaijan’s initiation of prosecution of Armenian POWs

Repairing of houses damaged by recent war in Artsakh continues consistent with waiting lists (PHOTOS)

Media: Contact lost with passenger plane that departed from Jakarta

FM: Turkey working to open new chapters in relations with EU

US Senate to consider Trump impeachment after end of his presidency?

Missing soldiers’ parents spend night outside Etchmiadzin military unit

Hraparak.am: Armenia PM Pashinyan urgently summons army general staff chief, defense minister

10 babies killed in India hospital fire

US House of Representatives expected to introduce Trump impeachment articles on January 11

Writers' Union of Armenia demands PM Pashinyan's resignation

Armenian seniors in Los Angeles are being vaccinated against coronavirus

Shurnukh village resident's livestock barn is divided into "Armenian" and "Azerbaijani" sector (PHOTOS)

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 3 fallen Armenian soldiers found during search

Biden is pleased that Trump will not attend presidential inauguration

379 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia woman celebrates her 100th birthday

China administers 9mn doses of coronavirus vaccines

Twitter to prevent all attempts by Trump to circumvent suspension of his account

Kim Jong-un calls US "biggest enemy" of North Korea

Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account

Armenia government to build 12 houses in Shurnukh village (VIDEO)

Brazil drug dealer kills, dismembers ex-girlfriend because of photo posted on social media

Rubinyan: Those who left Armenia parliament majority faction should explain how they continue to be MPs

19 babies born at Stepanakert maternity hospital during New Year holidays

Armenian opposition movement's council holds session, discusses Nikol Pashinyan's visit to Moscow

Vazgen Manukyan: Situation in Armenia can explode and lead to unpredictable developments

Armenian court receives case regarding crime committed by former MP

Armenia ex-PM Hrant Bagratyan: Nikol Pashinyan must not be able to exit the country on Jan. 11

Yerevan mayor on leave again, to return on January 23

Trump won't be going to Biden's Inauguration

Turkey intends to hold military exercises in parts of northern and eastern Aegean

Opposition One Armenia Party calls on citizens to not authorize Pashinyan to negotiate on their behalf

Karabakh President receives delegation of Armenia Parliament's opposition faction

Armenia MOD conducts inspections at footholds of military unit

Azerbaijan FM reports capture of 62 Armenians in Karabakh's Hadrut region

Armenian newspaper: Photo of famous jazzman and Nikol Pashinyan taken off wall in famous Yerevan jazz club

Opposition party MP on Nikol Pashinyan: Traitor is cheating parents of POWs and missing servicemen again

Armenia high-tech industry minister's spokesperson dismissed

Cavusoglu: Turkey can finally normalize ties with Armenia

Citizen calling on parents with data about crimes during Artsakh war to gather near Armenia Investigative Committee

Armenia ex-Ambassador to the Vatican: Azerbaijan is setting forth 3 additional points

Armen Sarkissian makes a call

Armenia MFA Spokesperson's commentary on visa-free travel of citizens of Azerbaijan

Relatives of missing Armenian servicemen holding sitting strike near military unit in Etchmiadzin (LIVE)

Turkey, France working on roadmap to normalize ties

Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin inviting Armenians to a prayer for POWs and missing servicemen on January 10

Relatives of missing Armenian servicemen light bonfire near military unit in Etchmiadzin, waiting for meeting

Ex-police officer to current policemen: I'm certain that Armenia will be under the yoke of Turks soon

Assembly in front of Armenia Justice Ministry ends after meeting with minister

Armenia Ombudsman condemns linking captives issue to territorial issue or Baku's attempts to use with political motives

Armenia justice minister to demonstrators: If there was an international treaty, I would know about it

Course of coronavirus complicated for Armen Sarkissian

Azerbaijan citizens can visit Armenia without visa, according to Armenian MFA's list

Khamenei: Import of American and British vaccines against COVID-19 prohibited

IRGC: Iran boosting capabilities to defend territorial integrity

Iran's IRGC unveils underground missile base

Assembly in front of Armenia Ministry of Justice with demand to declassify document likely to be signed (LIVE)

Arman Tatoyan: Aliyev used open threats against Armenia and Armenian society in his speech

Nikol Pashinyan on priorities for further implementation of November 10 statement

Karabakh emergency situations service to clear unexploded ordnance in villages of Askeran region

Karabakh emergency situations service: Bodies of 6 servicemen removed from Hadrut region, identified

Michelle Obama calls on permanently blocking Donald Trump from social media platforms