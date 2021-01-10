New Zealand central bank reports cyberattack on one of its data systems

The central bank of New Zealand announced a cyberattack on one of its data systems, which stores confidential information, DW reported.
RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr noted that the breach has been contained and that the bank's main functions "remain sound and operational."
"We are working closely with domestic and international cybersecurity experts and other relevant authorities as part of our investigation and response to this malicious attack," Orr noted.
"The nature and extent of information that has been potentially accessed is still being determined, but it may include some commercially and personally sensitive information," he added.