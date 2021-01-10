News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
January 10
USD
522.79
EUR
639.74
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
January 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.79
EUR
639.74
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
New Zealand central bank reports cyberattack on one of its data systems
New Zealand central bank reports cyberattack on one of its data systems
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The central bank of New Zealand announced a cyberattack on one of its data systems, which stores confidential information, DW reported.

RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr noted that the breach has been contained and that the bank's main functions "remain sound and operational."

"We are working closely with domestic and international cybersecurity experts and other relevant authorities as part of our investigation and response to this malicious attack," Orr noted.

"The nature and extent of information that has been potentially accessed is still being determined, but it may include some commercially and personally sensitive information," he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos