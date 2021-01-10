News
News
US lifts restrictions on official contacts with Taiwan
US lifts restrictions on official contacts with Taiwan
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The United States is lifting restrictions on official contacts with Taiwan, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said. 

Taipei hailed it as an end to decades of discrimination.

Pompeo noted that complex internal restrictions on contacts with Taipei by diplomats, military personnel, and others were imposed in an attempt to appease the communist regime in Beijing.

This announcement may be more symbolic than meaningful, but it may anger China.

Foreign Secretary Joseph Wu said he is grateful to Pompeo for lifting restrictions that unnecessarily limit our obligations.
!
