Qatar and Egypt bilateral differences to be resolved during talks

Bilateral differences between Qatar and Egypt will be resolved through negotiations between the parties.
According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the agreement on the normalization of relations between Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt is a preliminary document defining the fundamental principles, but the issues of relations between the states will be discussed bilaterally, MEMO reported.
Earlier, Saudi Arabia announced that the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Egypt had reached an agreement during the Al-Ula summit on the full restoration of diplomatic relations between the countries and Qatar.