Iran to hold military drills in southern parts of country

Iran will hold military exercises in the southern parts of the country in the near future, Mehr reported referring to the commander of the Iranian army, Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari.
According to him, these drills should be carried out with the support of other Iranian forces. He explained that the exercises will be conducted with the aim of increasing the combat readiness and defense capability of Iranian forces in the southeastern regions of the country and various other parts of Iran's borders.
Referring to the recent large-scale drone drills of the Iranian army in Semnan province, the Iranian commander said that drills presented the latest achievements of the armed Forces in aerial combat. It was a demonstration of the capabilities of the countries in the face of sanctions over the past four decades.