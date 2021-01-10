Pashinyan to visit Russia: Meeting with Putin and Aliyev is scheduled

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will leave for Russia on a working visit.
According to his spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan is scheduled to visit Moscow on Monday to meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev. Pashinyan is also expected to hold a one-by-one meeting with Putin.
"I would like to note that, according to the preliminary planned agenda, the trilateral meeting is of an economic nature, which refers to the opening of regional communications, the implementation of international transport, including from Armenia to Russia, Iran, as well as from the central parts of Armenia along the Nakhchivan railway to the Syunik province," she added.