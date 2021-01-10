Putin to discuss implementation of Karabakh statement with Pashinyan, Aliyev

Trilateral talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be held on Monday in Moscow at the initiative of the Russian leader.
The parties plan to consider the implementation of the statement of the leaders of the three countries on Nagorno-Karabakh on November 9 and discuss steps to resolve the region's issues, the Kremlin press service reported.
Particular attention will be paid to the issues of providing help to residents of areas affected by the hostilities, as well as unblocking and developing trade, economic, and transport links.
One-by-one talks between Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan are scheduled as well.