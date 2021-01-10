Putin chairs meeting on Karabakh ahead of Pashinyan and Aliyev's visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting to discuss the issues of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement and the situation in the South Caucasus before the meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,
According to the Kremlin press service, the meeting was attended by Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Director of the Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin.