News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
January 10
USD
522.79
EUR
639.74
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
January 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.79
EUR
639.74
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Putin chairs meeting on Karabakh ahead of Pashinyan and Aliyev's visit
Putin chairs meeting on Karabakh ahead of Pashinyan and Aliyev's visit
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting to discuss the issues of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement and the situation in the South Caucasus before the meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,

According to the Kremlin press service, the meeting was attended by Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Director of the Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos