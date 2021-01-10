Armenia and Artsakh security chiefs meet near Vorotan and Shurnukh

The National Security Service of Armenia claims that the information about the planned meeting of the directors of the National Security Service of Armenia and the State Security Service of Azerbaijan in the Tavush region is false.
“A meeting in a similar format took place a few days ago in the neutral zone of the Ararat region bordering the village of Yeraskh. A similar meeting was held today in the settlements of Vorotan and Shurnukh in the Syunik province, during which the exchange of prisoners and the search for the missing were discussed," the statement noted. "The Director of the National Security Service acts exclusively within the powers granted by the law."