Macron speaks on need to start discussing political solution to situation in Karabakh

French President Emmanuel Macron held phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and recalled the importance of international cooperation for the political solution of the Karabakh issue.
The talks between Macron and Putin took place before Monday's meeting with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to Moscow.
Macron declared the need to pay attention to the humanitarian situation in the region. He also noted that it is necessary to start discussing a political solution to the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.
The politicians have agreed to coordinate their actions in this direction, the French presidential administration said in a statement.