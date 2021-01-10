Russian: Interaction with General Staff of Armenian and Azerbaijani Armed Forces is maintained

Russian peacekeepers are conducting round-the-clock monitoring of the situation and control over the observance of the ceasefire regime in Nagorno-Karabakh. The ceasefire is observed along the entire line of contact, the Russian Defense Ministry reports.
The Russian peacekeeping contingent ensures the safe return of citizens to their places of permanent residence, provides humanitarian assistance and restores civilian infrastructure.
During the day, Russian peacekeepers ensured the safe return of 218 refugees from the territory of Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh. In total, since November 14, 2020, 48,459 people have returned to their former residences in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Demining specialists cleared 479.2 hectares of territory, 182.8 km of roads, 710 housing buildings, including 22 socially significant objects, discovered and neutralized 23 087 explosive objects.
A Russian mobile medical team provided assistance to 1,218 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, including 155 children.
All actions of the Russian peacekeepers are carried out in compliance with measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.