Trucks with Turkish license plates are damaged in Yerevan for not giving way

According to Shamshyan.com, on January 8, a road incident occurred in Yerevan.
At around 7:50pm on that day, the Yerevan Traffic Police received a call that people were damaging two trucks with Turkish license plates at an intersection.
The police officers found out that these trucks belonged to a company operating in Yerevan, and the representative of this company was called to the police.
It was found out that while traveling on an avenue, these trucks were stopped by the driver of a car for not giving way to each other, from which two people got off, and hit and damaged the headlights and right-side mirrors of these Turkish trucks with metal rods.
It turned out that one of the perpetrators was Iranian citizen Edvin Mokeli Khodaverdin, 48.
Police are trying to identify the other perpetrator and find them.
The police are preparing a report on the incident.