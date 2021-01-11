Trump to provide tens of millions of dollars to Republicans for 2022 congressional election

US President Donald Trump plans to use part of his campaign funds for Republicans to run in the 2022 congressional by-elections. This was announced by Jason Miller, an adviser to Trump's campaign headquarters, The Washington Post reported.
Miller announced the intention of the White House leader to help his fellow party members regain control of both houses of the US legislature after discussing a number of issues with him on Saturday.
According to the newspaper, he missed the opportunity for Trump to run in the 2024 presidential election.