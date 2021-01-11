Homeland Party of Armenia: We consider illegal police actions as component of treacherous activities (PHOTOS)

Many citizens tried to block the road to Zvartnots Airport early in the morning today to prevent traitor [PM Nikol] Pashinyan—not authorized by the public—from entering the airport and then flying to the Russian Federation where he is scheduled to meet with [Azerbaijan president] Ilham Aliyev. The opposition Homeland Party of Armenia noted this in a statement Monday.
"The police forces have illegally detained Arsen Babayan, a member of the Homeland Party Board, from the citizens who took to the streets to prevent another anti-Armenian step of the traitor who handed over the homeland to the enemy.
The Homeland Party, considering the illegal police actions as an implementation of a direct order given by Pashinyan, and therefore a component of treacherous activities, too, demands the immediate release of all those detained," the statement also reads.
Այսօր բազմաթիվ քաղաքացիներ վաղ առավոտյան փորձել են փակել Զվարթնոց օդանավակայանի ճանապարհը՝ խոչընդոտելու համար հանրության...Опубликовано «Հայրենիք» Կուսակցություն Воскресенье, 10 января 2021 г.