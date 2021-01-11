Bright Armenia Party leader: Azerbaijan threatens to hit Armenian officials with Bayraktar drones

We hope that today in Moscow, in addition to the issue of the return of POWs, [Azerbaijan president Ilham] Aliyev will also be warned that the threats to hit Armenia’s officials with Bayraktar [drones] are a new provocation after the infamous statement signed on November 9 and its apparent blatant violation. Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia Party and head of its parliamentary faction, stated this on Facebook on Monday morning.
“It can also be suggested that the visits will continue, whereas such threats are a violation of the principle of prohibition of the threat of force enshrined in the UN Charter, or at least a threat of a terrorist act," Marukyan added.