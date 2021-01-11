News
Armenia opposition party member is released by police
Armenia opposition party member is released by police
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

I was released a while ago and left the [Yerevan] central police station. Arsen Babayan, a member of the board of Armenia’s opposition Homeland Party, wrote this on Facebook Monday morning.

"The police department said that I am suspected of carrying out arbitrary illegal action under the Criminal Code. I could not have imagined a more ridiculous accusation.

As soon as they were informed at the police station that the miscreant traitor [i.e.. PM Nikol Pashinyan] escaped—by the efforts of the police and the NSS [National Security Service] troops—through dignified citizens and fled the country [for a meeting in Moscow], they informed me that I was free.

I remind the traitor that I have vast patience, whereas he—temporary security," Babayan added in particular.

Homeland Party member Arsen Babayan had made a post Sunday, noting that they will be at Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan on Monday at 8am to prevent PM Pashinyan's trip to Moscow.
