Vice speaker joins Armenia parliament standing committee
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Lena Nazaryan, National Assembly (NA) deputy speaker from the ruling My Step bloc of Armenia, became a member of the NA Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs. Parliamentary opposition Bright Armenia Party vice-chair Ani Samsonyan, who temporarily chairs this committee after the dismissal of its now former chair—and parliamentary opposition Prosperous Armenia Party member—Naira Zohrabyan, stated this at Monday’s meeting of this committee.

Nazaryan replaced another ruling bloc MP, Taguhi Tovmasyan, who left the majority My Step faction in the NA because of political differences.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
