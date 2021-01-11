Prince Charles intends to urge companies to invest $ 10 billion in environment

UK Prince Charles of Wales will call on representatives of the private sector to invest $ 10 billion in environmental protection during the year, Daily Telegraph reported.
His remarks will come at the One Planet summit on Monday,
The purpose of this appeal is to encourage companies to allocate funds for projects to restore landscapes, forests, and offset carbon emissions.
The call to invest in environmental protection is one of the measures under Prince's new environmental project, Terra Carta. The initiative provides guidance for companies to move towards a greener future over the next ten years.
During his speech at the summit, Charles intends to urge private sector representatives around the world to support the project to bring prosperity in harmony with nature, people, and the planet in the coming decade.