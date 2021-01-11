News
Reporter: Armenian positions were hit by latest Turkish missiles during recent Karabakh war
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics


The latest Turkish TRLG-230 missiles hit the Armenian positions during the recent military confrontation in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], according to Reporter of Russia.

During the hostilities in Karabakh, footage of Azerbaijani drones appeared on the Internet, where it was seen that the Armenian targets were not attacked by drones, but by other weapons.

It has now become clear that Turkish military systems were used against the Armenian side, using the latest TRLG-230 laser-guided missiles.

But it is not clear whose military—Azerbaijan or Turkey’s—directed these strikes.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
