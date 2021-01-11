News
News
Armenia opposition MP says her party is the only one that hasn't burnt bridges with any political force
Armenia opposition MP says her party is the only one that hasn't burnt bridges with any political force
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Snap parliamentary elections aren’t on Bright Armenia Party’s agenda for the time being. This is what deputy of the opposition Bright Armenia Party Ani Samsonyan told reporters today.

“We don’t believe the authorities can guarantee fair and transparent elections. Our only demand is Pashinyan’s resignation through the Constitution,” the deputy stated.

When told that there are citizens who support Nikol Pashinyan, Samsonyan said the authorities are trying to pressure and manipulate people through several media platforms and that this is having an impact.

Touching upon the proposal of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian to help form a Government of National Accord and asked if Bright Armenia Party is ready to have a discussion with Sarkissian, the deputy said the political party is ready to assume responsibility for the formation of a Government of National Accord through consensus of political parties. “Bright Armenia Party is currently the only political force in Armenia that hasn’t burned bridges with any political party, and this means cooperation with political parties without offending, hating each other, using swear words at each other and crossing the line,” she said.

When told that leader of Bright Armenia Party Edmon Marukyan doesn’t have experience in governance, Samsonyan said Edmon Marukyan has the potential to cooperate and make balanced decisions as a leader.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
