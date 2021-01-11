News
Union of Armenians of Russia president: Aliyev can only intimidate his people with threats and 'iron fist'
Union of Armenians of Russia president: Aliyev can only intimidate his people with threats and 'iron fist'
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Aliyev can only intimidate his people with the language of threats and his ‘iron fist’, and we Armenians aren’t intimidated by his threats and ‘iron fist’. This is how President of the Union of Armenians of Russia Ara Abrahamyan commented on the anti-Armenian statements in which there are many statements by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as reported the press service of the Special Administrative Region.

“It’s ridiculous to think that Aliyev can intimidate the Armenians with his ‘iron fist’ and other aggressive statements. We Armenians are indifferent towards his dictatorial ways and rhetoric. Aliyev serves as a source of major problems for Azerbaijanis in the future. I sincerely sympathize with the people of Azerbaijan. It’s Aliyev’s fault that he talks about peace and the prospects for cohabitation, but he consciously prepares ground and is leading his people to a new war. However, neither Erdogan nor the soul of Enver Pasha that Erdogan referred to at the square in Baku will help Aliyev,” he stated and stressed that the Armenians are the most integrated people who have tremendous experience in living side-by-side with other peoples in different countries around the world, including Islamic countries.
