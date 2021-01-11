YEREVAN. – Nobody says anything again, although the so-called "people's prime minister" had promised to coordinate his actions and decisions with the people of Armenia. Political technologist Karen Kocharyan said this at a press conference Monday, commenting on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's current visit to Moscow and the upcoming meeting there between the leaders Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan.
According to Kocharyan, on November 9 last year, Pashinyan told another lie, stating that he simply did not have time to discuss with the people. And although Pashinyan had that time this time, in fact, nothing has changed, and now the PM did not say what exactly he was going to discuss at that meeting. "He has to sign various economic documents with Russia, including a document that obliges Armenia to pay for military aid provided by Russia during the [recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war. We [Armenians] received a lot of weapons from Russia in those days; this, too, will become another rather serious burden for Armenia," Karen Kocharyan stressed.