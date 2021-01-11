Political technologist: Armenia PM Pashinyan proved that he can’t resolve any issue

YEREVAN. – There has been no government in Armenia for two months now; there is chaos and anarchy in the country. Political technologist Karen Kocharyan said this at a press conference Monday, commenting on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's current visit to Moscow and the ongoing meeting there between the leaders Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan.
The political technologist, at the same time, expressed indignation that the power in Armenia is not in the hands of the country’s political opposition either. "It can't go on like this for long. During his two years in office, Republic of Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan proved that he is not able to solve any issue (…). He continues to distribute promises that as if everything will be fine, cooperation and trade with Azerbaijan and Turkey will begin soon, not counting the promises of attracting multimillion- —if not multibillion- —dollar investments. However, we see that there is no such thing and cannot happen," Kocharyan added.