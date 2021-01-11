Putin thanks Aliyev and Pashinyan for coming to Moscow

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin declared that he is thankful to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan for coming to Moscow to discuss the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.
“I am more than happy to welcome you to Moscow and thank you for responding to the proposal to hold a joint discussion on the course of implementation of our trilateral statement on Nagorno-Karabakh signed on November 9, 2020 and further actions to overcome the existing problems and establish peaceful life in the region,” Putin said.