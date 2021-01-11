News
Armenia political technologist: PM Pashinyan did not launch any criminal case against ex-authorities
Armenia political technologist: PM Pashinyan did not launch any criminal case against ex-authorities
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s current government, which likes to talk so much about the crimes "committed" by the previous authorities, has not initiated any criminal case against them during these years. Political technologist Karen Kocharyan said this at a press conference Monday.

According to him, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is simply not able to decide how to act in a certain case, on a key issue, as he often has mood swings. "He cannot come to an agreement [on anything]," Kocharyan stressed.

He also noted that no Diaspora Armenian was in a hurry to invest and implement an investment program aimed at the welfare and prosperity of the historical homeland.

As per Karen Kocharyan, Nikol Pashinyan can only deceive people because he can do nothing more. "I'm not saying he doesn't want to, maybe he wants to, but he's not capable; this also applies to the members of his government," the political technologist concluded.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
