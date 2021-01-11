News
Putin calls for outlining future steps for Karabakh settlement
Putin calls for outlining future steps for Karabakh settlement
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


It is necessary to outline the further steps of the settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)]. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated this at Monday’s meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Moscow.

"I believe it would be important today to outline, first of all, the further steps related to the key domains of the settlement, which are outlined in the joint statement of November 9 last year. I mean the issues related to the activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent [in Karabakh], the clarification of demarcation lines, the solution of humanitarian problems, the protection of cultural heritage sites," Putin said.
