Putin assesses situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
Putin assesses situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


Russian President Vladimir Putin has assessed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

His remarks came during the meeting with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“At the request of the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides, a Russian peacekeeping contingent has been deployed to monitor the observance of the ceasefire on the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachin corridor," he added. "A system has been established to effectively enforce the ceasefire. There are 23 observation posts in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers, and four additional posts are responsible for the safety of traffic along the corridor. Now the situation in the region is calm."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
