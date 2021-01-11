News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 11
USD
523.76
EUR
636.84
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
523.76
EUR
636.84
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.76/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.97 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 636.84 (down by AMD 2.90), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 706.71 (down by AMD 4.23), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.03 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 448.68, AMD 31,369.88 and AMD 18,725.27, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ex-premier: Armenia will have food problem in spring
We have serious land losses that will be felt in the production of wheat, meat, milk…
 Armenia PM signs new decision
With respect to reducing the tax policy gap…
 Dollar gains value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also increased in the country…
 Dollar loses value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went down in the country…
 Dollar goes up in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also increased in the country…
 Dollar gains slight value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went up somewhat in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos